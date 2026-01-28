28 Jan 2026
Professionals have been urged to have their say in the consultation on legislative reform plans.
Rob Williams, 2025-26 president of the BVA.
Veterinary professionals have been urged to seize a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to overhaul the sector’s legislative framework.
The plea follows the launch of an eight-week consultation process on reforms which Defra insists will deliver benefits to both clinicians and their clients.
The move has been welcomed by sector leaders following many years of lobbying for reforms to the existing law which is widely considered to be out of date and unfit for purpose.
RCVS president Tim Parkin said it was a “historic moment” and they were “glad” the need for reform had been recognised.
He continued: “This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for all of us to help shape the future of the veterinary professions and animal healthcare industry, and to introduce a modern regulatory framework that’s fit for purpose in the 21st century.
“At nearly 60 years old, the Veterinary Surgeons Act is in urgent need of reform – it’s time for change.”
A key aspect of the reforms is the proposal for formal legal recognition of veterinary nurses and BVNA senior vice-president Lyndsay Hughes called it a “potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” for the profession.
She said: “We know our members are greatly concerned by the lack of protection of the ‘veterinary nurse’ title, and new legislation is essential to ensure that only those who are trained, qualified and regulated may refer to themselves as such.
“Legislation must properly recognise the skilled and professional workforce that we are today.
“A strong response from veterinary nurses means we collectively have a better chance of securing a positive future for our profession.”
BVA president Rob Williams added: “Veterinary teams play a vital role in society, from caring for the nation’s animals and supporting our farmers and food production, through to assisting international trade, disease control and public health.
“If we’re to continue delivering this work effectively, we need reformed veterinary legislation, and those changes will impact how we go about all aspects of our work.
“It’s therefore imperative that colleagues engage with Defra’s proposals, ensure their voices are heard and grasp this opportunity to shape a veterinary sector that’s fit for the 21st century.”
The consultation process is due to run until 25 March.