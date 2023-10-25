25 Oct
Well-being support essential for student veterinary nurses and career longevity, according to a Hartpury University academic’s study.
Universities should prioritise well-being support for SVNs, foster a culture of openness and empower student nurses to share their concerns so they can receive support with maintaining motivation for a long-term clinical career, according to a study.
The research project was carried out by a Hartpury University academic, and presented to delegates at the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) symposium in Manchester on 10 October.
The findings are described as reinforcing Hartpury’s existing approach to embedding the well-being of veterinary professionals throughout the veterinary nursing department curriculum, not only raising awareness, but also signposting to the various Hartpury support services.
Through appropriate support, SVNs can remain on track for their future professional career and feel better prepared to take on the challenges of the role, the research found.
Suzannah Harniman, a senior lecturer and programme manager for Hartpury University’s BSc (Hons) Veterinary Nursing and BSc Equine Veterinary Nursing degrees, presented her project, “Final-year student veterinary nurse’s future career plans: values, beliefs and anxieties”, on World Mental Health Day and during the same week as Veterinary Nurse Day (13 October).
The research aimed to investigate the motivators behind final-year student VNs’ career plans with a view to enhance the level of student support that could be offered in future. Using a qualitative approach to the research, Suzannah used semi-structured interviews with final-year student participants.
It’s clear from the findings that participants are looking forward to their future careers in clinical practice. They place a high value on promoting animal welfare and hold a belief that a veterinary nursing career would enable them to align their personal and professional values.
However, the participants shared their concerns about the distressing nature of some aspects of their SVN role, such as euthanasia, and highlighted the importance of receiving support from their families, friends and university to help them to process challenging experiences.
Speaking about her findings, Mrs Harniman said: “Through my research, I found that appropriate well-being support is essential for SVNs to successfully negotiate their training journeys. I’m pleased to say that this is something we prioritise here at Hartpury University with our own students.
“Ensuring the well-being of our SVNs, and eventually RVNs, is supported in all aspects of their profession will help to ensure greater job satisfaction, a better work-life balance and ultimately help to retain talented nurses in the industry.”
This year’s MMI symposium brought together researchers, veterinary professionals and mental health experts from across the world to share their work with members of the profession. This year’s event also included talks around autism in veterinary professionals, farm vet well-being and moral stress in charity vet hospitals.