29 Feb
With more than four decades of service at the University of Glasgow hospital, Pamela McComb is stepping down, with long-time deputy Sharon Smith picking up the reins.
A long-standing nursing services manager is passing on the torch after four decades at the University of Glasgow Small Animal Hospital.
Pamela McComb is stepping down after 41 years, and will be succeeded in the role by previous deputy Sharon Smith, who herself has 30 years of experience at the school.
Miss Smith said: “My father worked at the university and I started here as a veterinary care assistant. I’m proud to be able to continue helping all our patients – and students – with quality care and teaching.”
The university hospital said it was pleased to have been able “to retain so many caring and committed nurses to look after their patients and students”, and that many alumni remembered Mrs McComb and Miss Smith from their time at the school.
Mrs McComb said: “I’m going to be sad to leave this behind, but I will still visit with my pets. And who knows, I may return part-time in the future.
“That’s the great thing about the hospital; we have more than 70 people in the nursing team and once people join us, so few leave. We have so many people here who have worked 10, 15, 20 years.”