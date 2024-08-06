6 Aug
Only 35 nurses globally hold veterinary technician specialist status in neurology and a Somerset-based clinician said joining them is the fulfilment of a long-standing dream.
Bryony Gilder has become one of only six nurses in the UK and 35 worldwide to be recognised as veterinary technician specialists (VTS) in internal medicine (neurology).
Miss Gilder, who is head of nursing services at Cave Veterinary Specialists, has worked at the Wellington site for 12 years and has been expanding her skills in neurology throughout that period.
She is due to collect her award at a conference in Kentucky next year and said securing the status was a long-standing ambition.
Miss Gilder said: “I have always wanted to achieve veterinary technician status since starting at Cave and it wasn’t until I did a postgraduate certificate in small animal rehabilitation and began working with neurology patients that I knew I loved the discipline.
“Shortly after, Cave began to offer neurology as a service, so I became a senior neurology nurse and the enjoyment I got from nursing and supporting the patients was undeniable.”
Miss Gilder also paid tribute to the support of her colleagues during her “long journey” towards securing VTS status.
She said: “The team at Cave have been incredibly supportive – many of them were my biggest cheerleaders and I cannot thank them enough.
“To even begin the application process, you have to have worked in the discipline for three years, have 40 hours of CPD in the speciality and had two letters of recommendation from a specialist.
“The application then involved submitting 60 case logs, four longer reports and three example exam questions. You collect the cases over 12 months then once accepted take the final exam.”