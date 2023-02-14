14 Feb
The £16 million referral centre will host VNs from 8:45am to 4pm on 25 February and include a tour of the hospital.
RVNs looking to advance their careers are being invited to an open day at Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon, Essex on Saturday 25 February.
The Linnaeus-owned referral centre will host veterinary nurses from 8:45am to 4pm, with a variety of activities on offer, as well as a tour of its £16 million, 40,000 sq ft hospital, which opened last summer.
Nicola Barrigan, head of nursing services at Southfields, said the event would be a great opportunity for potential new recruits to see the fantastic facilities at the hospital, as well as presenting a great opportunity to network with fellow professionals.
She added: “The open day will give visitors an informal opportunity to speak to members of our nursing team in relaxed surroundings to find out a bit more about what life is like here at Southfields.
“There will also be the chance for them to attend nurse-led presentations, including Q&A sessions; chat with our clinicians; and discuss progression opportunities with the Linnaeus professional development team. Information will also be available on our post-registration programme (PRP).”
The Linnaeus referral nursing PRP – the first veterinary nursing preceptorship in the UK – launched in 2020, mirroring the schemes commonly seen in human health care. As a key participant in the programme, Southfields offers bespoke support for its newly qualified, or soon-to-be qualified, nurses.
Hospital director and RVN Daniel Hogan will give an introduction to Southfields before visitors can learn more about the PRP and progression at the hospital.
The open day begins with welcome pastries and refreshments on arrival, and a lunch will be provided at 12:30pm. To end the day, there is optional CPD featuring bite-size nursing sessions from 2pm to 4pm.
More information on the open day and how to sign up is available online.