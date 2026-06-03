3 Jun 2026
Veterinary professionals – including vets, nurses and the wider practice team – are encouraged to take part.
SPVS has launched its annual salary survey for 2026.
The group is inviting all who work in the veterinary profession, whether in clinical or non-clinical roles, to participate.
The anonymous questionnaire is designed to provide insight into remuneration trends across the sector and covers basic salary, bonuses, dividends and overtime, as well as benefits such as accommodation, company vehicles, car allowances and pension contributions.
Participants who provide their email address at the end of the survey will receive a summary report of the key findings.
As well as the full report, SPVS members receive additional analysis and commentary.
All who take part this year have opportunity to enter a prize draw.
For more information and to complete the survey, visit Smart Survey.