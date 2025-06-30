30 Jun 2025
However, organisation has also warned that slower rates of pay increase reflect continuing economic uncertainties.
New analysis of the UK veterinary sector has indicated a significant increase in the proportion of clinicians undertaking overtime or out-of-hours (OOH) work.
SPVS officials say they believe the trend, which has emerged from the results of their annual salary survey, is good news for both staff and clients, particularly in terms of care consistency.
But the group has also warned an apparent slowdown in pay growth is a sign of broader economic unease, despite signs of an increased willingness to recruit permanent staff.
More than 1,600 responses, nearly three-quarters (72%) of which were from vets, were submitted to the survey, which was open between February and May. A further 22% were from veterinary nurses.
Although work-life balance concerns have been a significant part of the debate over workforce pressures in recent years, the report indicated a significant resurgence in the numbers who are on duty outside normal working hours.
Nearly two-thirds (65%) of both vets and nurses said they worked overtime, up from 44% and 39% respectively last year.
The survey also found vets worked an average of 4.8 additional hours per week, similar to 2024, with nurses doing 3.7 hours, up slightly from 3.5 hours.
Meanwhile, the number of vets reporting working Saturdays jumped to 74% from 47%, while 44% said they worked on Sundays compared to 27% a year ago.
There was also a significant rise in the proportions doing OOH work, from 20% to 37% on weekdays and from 19% to 35% at weekends.
While the trends are thought to be linked to both the opening of new practices and improved staffing levels enabling some practices to take their OOH care back in house, SPVS board chairperson Vicki Farbon said the trend could also help to expand clinical skills.
She said: “This is a positive move for both clients and staff, especially with regards to continuity of care.”
An easing of recruitment pressures is also thought to be a factor influencing the findings relating to, and input of, locums to this year’s survey.
The report suggested that hourly rates for locum vets were unchanged, although daily rates were up 11% to £500, and increased by 4% for nurses to £25 per hour.
Dr Farbon said there had also been a “much smaller” response from locums this year, which they believe indicates fewer clinicians were working in that capacity, while the growth of vet school capacity was also reducing their need.
She said: “Certainly, at the practice I work in, our reliance on locums has rapidly reduced in the last year.”
But the picture was less encouraging on the broader question of salaries where the group said slower rates of pay increase at all levels were “reflecting the uncertain market currently”.
Overall, the median annual salary package, including all benefits, was up by 2.2% to slightly more than £58,000, with the largest rises being found in south-east England at 7%.
For new graduates, median basic starting salaries rose by 3% to £35,000 a year, while nursing packages were up by 5% compared to the previous year.
However, median hourly pay for vets was found to have increased by 9% for both full and part-time staff.