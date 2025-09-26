26 Sept 2025
The film explores the impact animal companionship has on pet owners amid challenging circumstances and the invaluable work done by StreetVet volunteers.
Award-winning StreetVet film makes public release.
A charity providing free veterinary care for pets of people experiencing homelessness has released an award-winning documentary about its work.
“StreetVet: Never Underestimate the Power of Pets” has been made available on the charity’s YouTube channel.
The 24-minute film, which premiered in London on 14 May, has received nine awards and four honourable mentions.
Among them, it has been named the short documentary winner at the New York Film and Cinematography Awards and in the corporate cause category at the Smiley Charity Film Awards, and it received an honourable mention for best short film at the London Global Film Awards.
The film showcases the real-life stories of the pets and their owners who have been helped by the charity’s volunteer vets and nurses, demonstrating the strength of the human-animal bond.
StreetVet co-founder and clinical director Jade Statt said: “This film depicts everything that inspired me to start StreetVet and all that fuels the charity to keep going – the pets, our clients, and their unbreakable bond. The message is clear – never underestimate the power of pets, they are literally life-saving.”
Debs Grossman, who shared her story of homelessness alongside her dog Bluebell, said it was “an honour” to take part in the film, adding: “Being able to tell our story and helping to raise awareness of the invaluable work of StreetVet has been life-changing for me and given me something I can be proud of again.”
The film’s director, Steph Keelan, said: “Making a film that explores the value of kindness, compassion, and connection feels like an important message for these times.
“Jade and the StreetVet community are a living testament to the transformative power of the human animal bond.
“It has been a privilege to spend time in their world, and I hope the film highlights the incredible and vital work they do, along with the challenges and resilience of those they work with.”
The film is set to appear in 30 film festivals around the world to date. One such festival was the prestigious Raindance Film Festival in June, and it has also completed a screening with the team behind the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
It will be shown at the International Film Festival of Wales on 18 October.