3 Oct 2025
Speakers include a range of human and veterinary medicine experts and scientists.
A charity set up by Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to unite human and animal medicine professionals has announced an upcoming series of seven free-to-attend “one medicine” webinars.
Humanimal Trust’s 2025/26 One Medicine Webinar Series, which runs from November through to April, will feature renowned human and veterinary medicine experts discussing topics such as cancer research, microbiomes and neuroscience.
The schedule for the 45-minute webinars, which will be hosted live on Microsoft Teams, is:
Each talk will feature a question-and-answer session for participants to engage directly with the speakers, which include Nicola Mason, the University of Pennsylvania’s professor of medicine and pathobiology, and Harvard and UCLA cardiologist and evolutionary biologist Barbara Natterson-Horowitz.
Kelly Blacklock, professor of small animal soft tissue surgery at Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, will host the first session exploring the intersections between human and animal cancer research and how progress for all species can be driven by shared knowledge.
Prof Blacklock is one of the experts leading Humanimal Trust’s £250,000 human- canine cancer research project, which was launched in September.
She said: “By exploring cancer through a one medicine lens, we can uncover opportunities for collaboration that not only advance veterinary care but also inform and improve human treatments. It is an exciting time for truly integrated approaches to health.”
Humanimal Trust’s research and scientific outreach manager, Andrea Short, added: “Our One Medicine Webinar Series provides a platform for leading voices in human and veterinary medicine to come together and share ideas, research and perspectives.
“By breaking down the barriers between disciplines, we can create a fairer, healthier and more compassionate world for all species.”