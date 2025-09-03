3 Sept 2025
IVC Evidensia sites across the UK are taking part in the trial of reusable gowns, which were originally developed for human health care.
Dozens of UK veterinary practices are taking part in a trial of reusable surgical gowns which it is hoped could herald new, more sustainable practices across the sector.
Officials said the project, which they described as “pioneering”, is in its final stages and its results will be reviewed in the coming months.
Staff at one of the participating practices, MBM Vets in Ayrshire, believe they have already made a significant difference.
Nursing lead Craig Paterson said they had adjusted to them “really easily”, adding: “The veterinary team have enjoyed wearing them and are finding them more breathable than single-use ones.
“Everyone also feels it is a really important step in our journey to be a more sustainable practice and it’s been an incredibly positive step for our team, patients and planet.”
The practice is one of 35 IVC Evidensia sites across the UK taking part in the trial of gowns, which were originally developed for human health care and designed to be sterilised and reused on multiple occasions.
Bosses estimated that the participating practices collectively use around 14,000 disposable gowns a year and replacing them with the reusable polymer option could reduce their waste by 2.7 tonnes and carbon emissions by 2.8 tonnes.
If the trial is successful, the group intends to roll out the gowns across its practice network, as well as extending the project to drapes. Officials also believe the findings will help to shape broader sustainability proposals.
Group sustainability director Sarah Heath said: “By addressing the challenge of single-use medical textiles, we hope this trial will support a new standard for health care textiles – one that balances safety, hygiene, social and environmental responsibility.
“It’s not just an exciting step forward for our own practices, but one that, if successful, could offer meaningful benefits for the wider veterinary profession, too.
“We’re proud to be leading the way in exploring practical, scalable solutions that reduce our environmental footprint while maintaining the highest standards of care.”
The gowns, developed by the Hampshire-based Revolution-Zero, are already said to be being used by several private hospitals and NHS trusts, along with other items such as drapes and masks.
Revolution-Zero founder Tom Dawson said his company was thrilled to be part of the latest project.
He added: “This collaboration is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future for health care textiles, and we are excited to see the positive outcomes it will bring to the veterinary profession.”
IVC said that it would publish findings from the project, which is also being supported by MSD, as well as making plans arising from it available to the wider sector.