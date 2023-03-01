1 Mar
Georgia Gray is completing research on the confidence levels of veterinary nurses when dealing with such patients.
A final-year SVN is calling on veterinary nurses to help with her project by completing a questionnaire on experiences with avians in practice.
Georgia Gray, a student at Harper Adams University, is completing research on the confidence levels of veterinary nurses when dealing with such patients.
She said: “The focus of my study is on fully qualified veterinary nurses who have been in practice for at least a year; the experience they have with avians in practice as a whole (that is, the types of birds they see in practice, has there been an influx of avian patients to their practice, if they have taken on exotic qualifications, and so on).
“Overall, I am looking for the opinions of the veterinary nurses on their personal experience with birds and also if they feel that, as a profession, we are providing the same quality of care to avians as we do to dogs and cats.”
Miss Gray continued: “The reason I feel this research is so important is that, after looking into some journal articles and textbooks, there is minimal information being circulated to veterinary nurses working in practice on avian patients, and the information that is relies on the nurse already understanding general avian health and having the confidence in handling the patient.
“The aim of this research is to understand if veterinary nurses feel equipped with the knowledge to handle and hospitalise the avian patient competently.”
The questionnaire can be completed anonymously and will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes, depending on how much detail participants wish to go into.
It can be completed online and has a closing date of 8 April.