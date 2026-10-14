14 Oct 2026
Vet Times has launched new awards to celebrate the compassion of the veterinary sector and we need your help to honour those who go the extra mile in practice.
Nominations are open and can be for a person who works in any role in the practice.
The search is on for the clinicians and staff who go the extra mile in caring for their clients and colleagues – and we need your help to celebrate them.
Vet Times has launched the Compassion in Practice Awards, sponsored by Animal Friends Pet Insurance, to recognise the moments that make the veterinary sector what it is.
Entries are now open and you will have the chance to choose two Compassion Champions of 2026 when voting opens next month.
Vet Times marketing manager Sam Rendell said: “So much of the compassion across the veterinary profession happens quietly, in moments that never make the medical notes.
“We created the Compassion in Practice Awards to make sure those moments, and the people behind them – no matter their job title – are celebrated.
“Our hope is that every story shared becomes a lasting reminder of the kindness and empathy found across the profession.”
Nominations can be made until 6 November, after which four Compassion Champions will be chosen by a panel from Vet Times and Animal Friends.
A public vote for the Compassion Champions of the Year will run from 13 to 25 November with the winners receiving a £1,000 gift voucher of their choice courtesy of Animal Friends.
For full details of how to get involved, visit the Compassion in Practice Awards page on the Vet Times website.
Each approved story will also feature in a Gallery of Compassion on the site.