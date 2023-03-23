23 Mar
The 2023 event is the organisation’s 50th annual congress and will take place at Telford International Centre from 6 to 8 October.
Tickets for BVNA Congress 2023 – its 50th annual event – are now on sale, with an early bird price available.
Taking place at Telford International Centre on 6 to 8 October, this year’s theme is “Empowerment”, and promises to inspire and uplift delegates throughout the event and programme.
The BVNA has delivered two successful hybrid congresses, but said it recognises the real strength of the veterinary nursing community comes from being together under the same roof. Tickets are, therefore, being offered to delegates to attend live and in-person only, with recordings to be available following the event for registered delegates.
The scientific programme offers more than 120 hours of CPD, covering a wide variety of topics to promote evidence-based veterinary nursing practice. Lecture streams include (plus many more):
New streams for 2023 also aim to provide support for the consulting veterinary nurse and highlight the significant role of the RVN within one health. The programme also offers a range of practical workshops, fringe events, exhibitor demonstrations and discussion sessions led by VN Futures.
The exhibition will provide delegates the chance to explore and gain insight into the latest industry products and services, as well as meeting friends and colleagues while enjoying a break between lectures. Social events include a quiz night with a theme of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, plus a “pure gold”-themed dinner dance.
BVNA president Charlotte Pace said: “The BVNA is so excited to welcome the veterinary nursing profession back to our congress in 2023. Not only is this a regular highlight on the veterinary nursing calendar, but celebrating our milestone 50th year will make this event even more special.
“The scientific programme provides a great variety of lectures and workshops – and I’m especially looking forward to the cardiology lectures and ‘Empowerment’ stream.
“Make sure you join us for the fringe events across the weekend, including those delivered by VN Futures. Here you will have the opportunity to lead the conversation on what matters to you and the veterinary nursing profession.”
Ms Pace added: “A regular feature of BVNA Congress is also the presentation of the BVNA bursaries and BVNA Awards – this is a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate individuals who have been an inspiration within the profession.
“Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate an individual who deserves to be recognised; we’ll be announcing the award categories and accepting nominations a little later in the year.
“Finally, BVNA Congress also provides the perfect space to unwind and catch up with colleagues and friends – whether you’re networking in the exhibition, or joining us for either of our fabulous social events. We can’t wait to celebrate our extra special golden year with you.”
For more information and to book your place, visit the BVNA website.