1 Dec
A government minister was among the guests at an awards ceremony where two new stars of the veterinary nursing profession were honoured.
Sophie Walker, a student with Heathfield Vets in East Sussex, and Joshua Sancho, an apprentice at City and Islington College, received veterinary nursing prizes, sponsored by VN Times, at the inaugural Land-based and Environment Learner (LBEL) Awards.
The scheme, launched earlier this year by land-based training and qualification awarding body Lantra and Landex, the body that represents land-based colleges and universities, aims to identify high performers in subjects including veterinary nursing and environmental conservation.
The awards, presented in a ceremony at Reaseheath College in Cheshire on 22 November, were open to apprentices and students in both further and higher education sectors working in land-based and environmental subject areas.
More than 120 nominations were submitted this year with a panel of industry professionals choosing an outstanding apprentice and learner in each of the 10 award categories.
Although neither award winner was able to collect their prize in person, both were thrilled to have been honoured.
Miss Walker, who was praised by the judges for her hard work and dedication, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that my skills and achievements in vet nursing have been recognised by the highly experienced judges on the panel. Having the opportunity to celebrate with my peers and demonstrate to the industry professionals in the audience that the future of the sector is in good hands, has been invaluable.”
Mr Sancho added: “I’m confident that undertaking my veterinary nursing apprenticeship has truly set me on my career path for the future. Winning this award has reinforced that I’m actually really good at what I do, and being celebrated by so many industry professionals has certainly given my confidence a boost.”
Chair of the judging panel, and land-based business consultant John Moverley of JMM Solutions, said he was honoured to help identify the very best of young learners, like Sophie and Joshua, who are now making their mark on the industry.
He said: “To keep pace with the technological and environmental challenges we face in the land-based sector, it is crucial that the skills and knowledge of the current workforce are completed with a generation of forward thinking and enthusiastic new recruits.
“And what better way to establish this new generation than through hands-on apprenticeships.”
More than 200 guests, including Defra minister Mark Spencer, attended the awards, which were hosted by farmer and broadcaster Adam Henson.