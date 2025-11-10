10 Nov 2025
Caitlin and Oscar Sinfield held well-being evenings at each campus as part of the initiative.
A pair of vets have raised more than £7,000 for charity by completing a gruelling 1,000-mile cycling challenge.
Over the course of 15 days, vet surgeons Oscar and Caitlin Sinfield cycled between all 12 of Great Britain’s veterinary schools to raise money for Vetlife, which provides emotional and financial support to those in the veterinary community.
Dubbed the “Tour de Vet School”, the husband-and-wife duo overcame injuries, mechanical breakdowns and Storm Amy to travel 1,022 miles between the schools, raising £7,465 for the charity in the process.
The pair, who were joined at various stages by veterinary colleagues and friends, held talks and events at each university to promote conversations around mental health, encourage physical well-being and promote the work of Vetlife.
Their challenge was supported by Risr, a company that provides an online exam and assessment platform to leading medical and veterinary schools, which contributed toward kit, accommodation and donations.
Risr also promoted the Tour de Vet School initiative by hosting Vetlink, an online event marking the event’s starting line and offering space for the vet community to hold open dialogue about Vetlife’s mission.
Donor relations manager Michelle Gratton said: “Oscar and Caitlin’s achievement is remarkable, and I think we’re all in awe of them.
“However, none of it would have been possible or would have had the impact we wanted had it not been for all involved; students, lecturers, sponsors, support cars, cyclists, donors, family and friends.”
Mr Sinfield said: “From a cycling perspective, it was tough at times, the hills, the weather, and the long days definitely tested us, but we were lucky to have phenomenal company.
“Sharing the experience with so many inspirational people made every challenge worthwhile.”
He added: “What really stood out were the well-being evenings. Meeting so many students and colleagues who came to listen, share their own experiences and engage so openly was incredibly humbling. It really felt like we were helping to make a positive difference.
“I hope that this challenge helps encourage regular wellbeing conversations and sessions to become a normal part of vet school life. Talking openly about mental health should be something we all feel able to do.”
The pair set up a donation page for the challenge, where they hope to meet a target of £10,000.