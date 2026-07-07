7 Jul 2026
Tributes paid as BVNA announces 2026/27 officer team
BVNA president Sarah Holliday hailed outgoing officers Lyndsay Hughes and Nikki McLeod for their long-lasting impact.
BVNA's new officer team for 2026/27.
The BVNA has paid tribute to its outgoing officers as it announces its new team for 2026/27.
Steph Worsley will take over as the association’s president at its annual meeting, which will be held during BVNA Congress at Telford International Centre from Friday 9 October to Sunday 11 October.
Incumbent president Sarah Holliday will replace Lyndsay Hughes in the senior vice-president role, while Hamish Morrin – previously honorary treasurer – will become junior vice-president.
Declan Jones will be chair of the membership committee, while Macaulay Gatenby will be congress and events committee chair.
Miss Holliday said the team “will be instrumental in ensuring BVNA continues to deliver a strong voice on behalf of the veterinary nursing profession”.
‘A privilege’
She continued: “The officer team is made up of dedicated veterinary nurses who have willingly taken on a more senior role within BVNA council, committing to additional time and responsibility to support BVNA.
“It is a privilege to work alongside all the passionate RVNs and SVNs who sit on BVNA council, and who volunteer their time to wholeheartedly champion the veterinary nursing profession.”
The VN added: “As we welcome a new officer team, I would also like to recognise the significant contributions made by current officers, senior vice-president Lyndsay Hughes and honorary secretary Nikki McLeod, whose terms come to an end in October.
“Their impact on BVNA, and on veterinary nursing, will be felt for a long time to come.”
The BVNA will announce its new council members at the body’s next meeting in July.