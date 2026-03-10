10 Mar 2026
Hannah Williams’ friends, colleagues and tutors hailed her ‘compassion, dedication and determination’
Hannah Williams was "wholeheartedly committed to the veterinary profession".
Tributes have been paid to a “dedicated” student veterinary nurse who died before completing her studies.
Hannah Williams, who was studying at Coleg Cambria Northop, died in February aged 31.
Born in Hertfordshire and raised in Rhos-on-Sea, North Wales, Miss Williams volunteered at Bryn-y-Maen RSPCA centre before beginning her vet nursing studies in 2023.
She began working at Conway Road Veterinary Surgery before moving to Vets for Pets in Wrexham and finally at Parc Vetcare in Bangor.
Parc Vetcare RVN Kazia Broda, who also served as Miss Williams’ head nurse at Conway, said: “From the very beginning, her compassion, dedication and determination stood out.
“Hannah was deeply passionate about providing the very best care to every patient she encountered and was wholeheartedly committed to the veterinary profession.
“She was incredibly close to completing her course and qualifying as a registered veterinary nurse, a goal she worked tirelessly towards and was immensely proud of. Her loss has been felt profoundly by all who worked alongside her and knew her personally.”
Miss Broda added that family and friends “shared some lovely memories which highlighted her unintentionally hilarious but beautiful character” during a memorial service in Old Colwyn.
Miss Williams’ tutors at Coleg Cambria and the college’s work-based learning team also paid tribute to her.
They said: “As Hannah’s tutors, we feel honoured to have known and supported her on her journey towards becoming a registered veterinary nurse.
“Hannah was bright, committed and dedicated to her studies, and it was clear to all who taught her that she had a genuine passion for veterinary nursing. She brought kindness and warmth to everything she did and was an absolute joy to work with.
“There is no doubt in our minds that she would have gone on to achieve her qualification and become an outstanding veterinary nurse. She achieved so much both in college and in the workplace, and she will be remembered very fondly by all who had the privilege of teaching her.”