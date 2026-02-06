6 Feb 2026
Researchers have called for change “at all levels” based on personal stories from hundreds of clinicians.
Image: Aina Bordo / Adobe Stock
A new study has called for “urgent action” to improve the support offered to veterinary professionals experiencing miscarriage, infertility or assisted fertility (MIAF).
Hundreds shared their personal experiences with researchers, with more than one-fifth of respondents (22.2%) reporting they had either left or wanted to leave their jobs as a direct result of how their own situations were handled.
A total of 671 experiences were included in the analysis, with around 72% of respondents describing at least one miscarriage, including multiple cases where participants said they had felt pressured to remain in work even while actively miscarrying.
More than one-third (38.9%) of respondents described experiencing infertility, while assisted fertility was experienced by more than one-quarter (26.6%).
But the paper also argued that “simple, practical” measures could make a significant difference, as participants were found to be five times less likely to consider leaving if they recalled receiving support.
The authors said: “Change is required at all levels, from local practice, culture and policy to top-down changes in education, governance and professional identity.”
It was reported that workplaces offered no additional support in 36.7% of all cases.
Where assistance was offered, paid time off for appointments (27.1%) was reported most frequently, ahead of adjustments to work duties (19.1%) and paid compassionate leave (18.9%).
But approval for existing workplace approaches was limited, with policies only being considered adequate by 21.3% in relation to miscarriage, 11.9% for infertility and 16.3% in relation to assisted fertility.
More than half (52%) of the experiences described occurred within the past three years, though some dated back over two decades.
Lead researcher Jenny Stavisky said: “In my 20 years in veterinary research, I’ve never worked on a study which so clearly struck a chord with people.
“We very much hope that these findings will help colleagues experiencing and managing these very challenging situations in the future.”
Dr Stavinsky added: “We can’t make MIAF itself any less difficult, but we hope at least that more open discussion on how best to handle these situations in the workplace will mean we can avoid compounding people’s pain.”
The study questionnaire was initially piloted by members of the Vet MINDS (miscarriage, infertility, neonatal death and stillbirth) Facebook group, which was set up after founder and study co-author Nat Scroggie shared her own experience of miscarriage as a vet six years ago.
The group now has more than 1,000 members, and Dr Scroggie said: “Helping to bring this study to fruition is the greatest privilege of my career.
“We are committed to sharing them widely and working alongside leaders in the profession to inform both culture and policy.”
The paper particularly highlighted the guidance provided through the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces initiative and praised its subsequent work to address topics such as the menopause.
But it added: “Given the negative impacts of poorly supported MIAF experiences on individuals’ mental health and professional retention, we would strongly advocate for similar resources being created in relation to MIAF.”
If you have been affected by any of the issues raised, support is available from Vetlife, Petals Charity and The Miscarriage Association.
The full study has been published by Veterinary Record and is available online.