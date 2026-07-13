13 Jul 2026
A clinician who admitted attacking his wife on several occasions has been sentenced.
Exeter Crown Court heard Peter Merson had inflicted serious injuries on his wife.
A vet who inflicted potentially life-threatening injuries in an attack on his wife has been jailed for two-and-a-half-years.
Peter Merson, 75, was sentenced on Thursday, 9 July, after admitting two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of causing grievous bodily harm.
Exeter Crown Court heard Merson had inflicted serious injuries when he punched his wife in the side during the most recent incident in October 2024.
The attack happened after she threw a glass of water over him while he was unloading the dishwasher, Devon Live reported. Merson did not seek immediate hospital treatment after the incident.
The court heard the victim did undergo hospital treatment after Merson threw her on a bed and knelt on her chest in May 2021.
Later, in December 2022, he whipped her with a towel after she had pulled the plug on his bath.
Lawyers for Merson, latterly of North Petherton, Somerset, argued unresolved grief following the death of his first wife may have triggered his actions.
They also highlighted a substantial number of character references they had received as they argued his sentence could be suspended.
But Judge Stephen Climie said the public wanted people to be protected from offences like those committed by Merson and suggested he was still seeking to blame his victim for his actions.