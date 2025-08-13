13 Aug 2025
A nurse has been given a suspended prison sentence after she admitted burglary at the practice where she worked.
A veterinary nurse who admitted stealing medication from her former practice in north Wales has been given a suspended jail term.
Claire Turner, 42, was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, during a hearing at the Llandudno magistrates court on Friday, 8 August.
She had earlier pleaded guilty to a single charge of burglary other than dwelling at the Mochdre Vets premises in Mochdre, near Colwyn Bay.
Court documents said the offence had occurred between 20 January and 26 March last year.
The court was told that Turner, of Rhodfa Cowlyd, Prestatyn, had entered the practice on dozens of occasions to obtain drugs including ketamine.
District Judge Gwyn Jones said her actions constituted a breach of trust and were sufficiently serious to warrant a prison sentence.
But he suspended it after accepting both that Turner was seeking pain relief for her own health problems and that she had admitted the offence, the Rhyl, Prestatyn and Abergele Journal reported.
In addition to her suspended sentence, Turner was made the subject of a five-year restraining order and told to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.
She was also ordered to pay a total of £1,161.20 in compensation and costs.