10 Sept 2026
VN Spark, now in its third iteration with a fourth already in planning for 2028 by founder Lou Northway, has 10 speakers and 200 delegates this weekend.
A biennial CPD event for RVNs, started up by a full-time nurse with a massive online following, is back for a sold out event this weekend.
VN Spark was set up by Lou Northway – better known by her social media blog name @Louthevetnurse – to help share knowledge among the VN community.
She said: “It’s my own independent self-curated venture that I’ve been steadily growing over the past four years.
“My events focus on igniting and nurturing VN interests whilst encouraging knowledge sharing, community and connection. Sessions are encouraged to be relaxed and informal, sharing knowledge peer to peer, friend to friend.”
The third event is taking place at the Oxford Belfry Hotel and Spa, with all 200 places long sold out and 10 speakers, including Andrea Jeffery, Nicola Lakeman, Jill Macdonald and Lyndsay Hughes, have been lined up this year.
Topics to be covered will include fluid therapy in GI patients, anaesthesia, dental radiography and management of acute pain.
An exhibition featuring 30-plus companies and organisations will also be at the event.
To find out details about future events, including the next VN Spark in 2028 – visit the event website.