18 Jul
Hannah Olliff-Lee, 32, from Caterham in Surrey, has set up her own business as an animal physiotherapist using her RVN qualification as a firm foundation to greater understand and bridge the gap between rehab and veterinary care.
From administering support to horses with acquired brain injuries to rehabilitating a dog who has had a stroke, Ms Olliff-Lee also uses her skills to support pet owners and pets with their recovery at home.
She said: “I have always been an animal lover and campaigned for animal rights even from a young age. At primary school I set up events to help horses who were being used in the perfume industry as it upset me so much.”
Ms Olliff-Lee trained under Wendy Vaughan, a leading animal physiotherapist she says has been a caring and supporting mentor.
She said: “She has been a cornerstone of my professionalism and has taught me so much. I still call her for advice now, particularly for unusual things. I would not be where I am today had it not been for Wendy’s support.”
Away from the hustle and bustle of veterinary practice, Ms Olliff-Lee now works for herself, in what she describes as her dream job. Managing her own schedule around time with her husband and their four-year-old son.
Ms Olliff-Lee is referred to her clients by vet practices around Surrey and Kent, and works alongside owners and their pets to help with ongoing rehabilitation and care, following a surgery or injury.
She added: “At the moment I am working with a horse who hit his head when he was involved in a road traffic collision. He has neurological damage and has suffered a range of issues so we are having to work out exactly what he needs to get back to his best.”