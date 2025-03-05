5 Mar 2025
New communication requirements for the process of transferring providers between accreditation bodies have been supported by the RCVS VN council.
Image © Molostock / Adobe Stock
New rules governing the transfer of veterinary nursing training providers between awarding bodies have been given the go-ahead by the RCVS.
The move follows concerns that some of the switches may have been sought to “avoid” sanctions being implemented by the existing accreditor.
The new regulation has been added to a revised standards framework, which was approved at an RCVS VN council meeting in London on 26 February.
The regulation states: “When a delivery site intends to transfer to a new AEI (accredited education institution), the new AEI must contact the existing AEI to ascertain any existing or ongoing areas of concern.
“Equally, the existing AEI is expected to be forthcoming in its communications and provide this detail as required.”
Although the new standard will apply to all providers, a report presented to the meeting said “a significant number” of further education providers had transferred to different bodies in recent years.
The paper continued: “It has been identified that this may post a certain level of risk if the delivery site is choosing to move due to sanctions imposed by its existing AO (awarding organisation) and is thus moving to avoid the impact of the sanction.
“AOs have highlighted to the RCVS that they have little to no opportunity to identify these risks prior to delivery site approval.”
The report also stressed that the proposal had been “initiated” by the accrediting organisations themselves.
It added: “This proposal offers an opportunity for stakeholders to have confidence in RCVS feedback mechanisms, demonstrating a positive change following feedback provided.”