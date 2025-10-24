24 Oct 2025
Sarah Webster set an individual women’s world record and helped Team GB’s women to a team gold medal as well.
A vet has expressed her delight at breaking an ultramarathon world record, running 278 kilometres (173 miles) in 24 hours.
Sarah Webster, of Meridian Vets in Peacehaven, smashed the individual women’s world record at the International Association of Ultra Runners 24-hour World Championship last weekend.
The event saw runners from around the world compete on a 1,500-metre track in in Albi, France to run as far as possible within 24 hours.
Mrs Webster ran an astonishing 278.622 km, more than eight kilometres further than the previous women’s IAU world record.
Australia’s Holly Ranson took home silver having ran 274.172 km, while defending champion Miho Nakata of Japan – who set the previous record with her winning distance last year – came third at 271.987 km.
Mrs Webster, who overcame a dislocated shoulder suffered while training for the gruelling event, said: “The race went well and I’m absolutely delighted with the result – achieving the world record is one of the highlights of my running career.
“The first four hours felt very long but after that I got into a rhythm and made my way steadily through the field.
“At the 17-hour mark, I took the lead and that helped a lot because in my last 24-hour race I picked up an injury around that time and had to complete the distance in walk.
“I did find it tough in the last four hours of the race as my quads were very sore but I could tell that I had a chance to break the record and this gave me the motivation to keep moving.”
The vet surgeon’s efforts also helped Team GB to secure a gold medal in the women’s team event as she, Kelsey Price and Sophie Power ran a combined 768.641 km.
She added: “My team-mates were also amazing, and it was incredible to also break a team world record as well as bringing home the team gold medal.”