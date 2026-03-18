18 Mar 2026
A Newcastle-based clinician is campaigning to raise awareness of a menstrual condition which is estimated to affect 1 in 10 women in the UK.
Westway Vets clinical director Becky Richardson, third right, with auxiliary nurse Maisie Kirtley, senior nurse Emma Earnshaw and admin team member Katie Henderson at the fundraising sale.
A vet has warned more needs to be done to remove the “taboo” around a debilitating menstrual condition which is thought to affect more than 1.5 million UK women.
Becky Richardson was herself diagnosed with stage IV endometriosis, where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside it, last year.
Now, the Westway Vets clinical director has spoken out about her experiences to mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, which runs throughout March.
She said: “My path to diagnosis has been frustrating and it’s taken decades for me to feel that my concerns have been listened to.
“Often, I have felt misunderstood. Sadly, my experience is not unique and many women will have similar stories.
“I firmly believe that, because endometriosis is a women’s health condition, specifically one involving menstrual health, it is still considered taboo and we need to talk much more openly.”
As well as sharing her own story, Mrs Richardson hosted a bake sale at the VetPartners-owned group’s main hospital in Newcastle to help raise awareness of the condition.
The company has worked with her and other affected staff to develop a specific policy for endometriosis and Mrs Richardson said it was “vital” that no-one should feel their employer was making their situation even worse.
She added: “Better understanding of the condition can help to ensure that individuals have the relevant workplace adjustments to help ease the challenges endometriosis can bring.”