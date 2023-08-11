11 Aug
Vet nurse Sarah-Jayne Evans is heading off to the Czech Republic this month to take part in the International Rafting Federation’s European Championships.
A veterinary nurse from Greater Manchester hopes to make a splash when she competes in international waters this month.
Sarah-Jayne Evans has been training around her busy shifts at Armac Vets in Bury for the International Rafting Federation’s European Championships.
Miss Evans, who lives in Rossendale, will be competing at the event in the Czech Republic from Monday 21 August with her team, Red Rose Rafting, which qualified in the British Raft Racing Selection in March to secure its place.
Red Rose Rafting, based in Bacup, will represent Great Britain in both the R6 (squad of seven) and R4 (squad of five) categories.
The team will be competing in four elements – the sprint, head-to-head, slalom and downriver endurance race – with the aim of gaining the maximum points possible in each fixture to ensure a winning overall score.
The white-water rafters are hoping to raise £3,000 through donations and fund-raising events, such as cake sales and raffles, to help with the costs of travel, accommodation and competition registration.
They have also set up a fund-raising page.