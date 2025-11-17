17 Nov 2025
The group reached the landmark ahead of its 10th anniversary.
A veterinary group is celebrating reaching the milestone of £1 million donated to charitable causes.
VetPartners achieved the fundraising landmark ahead of celebrating its 10th anniversary on 31 October.
The group said it has supported dozens of charities and worthy causes both in the UK and abroad.
Hannah James, VetPartners’ head of environment, social and governance, said: “This is a wonderful milestone to meet in time for our 10th anniversary, and a testament to the generosity and dedication of VetPartners colleagues.
“It’s been amazing to see the variety of ways in which people raise money for causes important to them, some of the highlights include swims across the Channel, donating hair for children’s wigs, and cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
“But even the smallest fundraisers add up to huge impacts, as we can see from the incredible amount that we’ve donated together as a group.”
VetPartners has supported a range of organisations as its charity of the year, including the Gambia Horse and Donkey Trust, StreetVet and Air Ambulances UK.
It also part matches fund-raising efforts from team members through its £125,000 annual charity fund.
Each May it holds the Month of Movement event, encouraging colleagues to be active and raise money for charity.
The initiative has seen colleagues rack up tens of thousands of hours of activity and raise £183,000, split between seven organisations including World Land Trust and Vetlife.
VetPartners also donated £20,000 to the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the Disasters Emergency Committee after the war in Ukraine broke out and provided £3,600 for lorries to transport clothing, toiletries and food donations for refugees arranged by its Bourton Vale Equine Clinic.
It has also supported 23 overseas charities including the Worldwide Veterinary Service, enabling vets and vet nurses to volunteer in 19 different countries.
VetPartners chief executive and founder Jo Malone said: “It’s inspiring to see colleagues volunteering their time and using their skills to help animals and people in need, both in their local communities and abroad.”
She added: “It’s so heartening to look back and see the difference colleagues have made over the last 10 years, and I’m excited to see what they achieve in the next 10.”