1 Jun 2026
Group was among the event’s sponsors and ran a stand at the festival.
A VetPartners team joined 20,000 taking part in York Pride parade on Saturday.
VetPartners colleagues have said they were “delighted” to join thousands of people in celebrating this year’s York Pride parade on Saturday (30 May).
A team from the group’s central support office, located in Clifton Moor, York, took part in the LGBTQ+ community event ahead of Pride month starting today (1 June).
Up to 20,000 people are believed to have attended the parade – North Yorkshire’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration – which followed a two-and-a-half-mile rainbow-filled route from Parliament Street to a festival site on the Knavesmire.
The veterinary group was among the event’s sponsors and colleagues ran a trailer with games and prizes at the festival site, where visitors also had the opportunity to design a free tote bag.
Donations to Vetlife, VetPartners’ chosen charity for 2026, were also encouraged.
Managing director Tim Shearman, who joined colleagues on the stand, said: “York Pride is an important celebration of equality, visibility and community, and we were delighted to support this year’s event.
“At VetPartners, we are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels respected, valued and able to be themselves.
“York Pride, it gets bigger, better and more colourful every year and it’s always a great opportunity for us to be involved.”