12 Jun 2026
Martin Coleman said the CMA recognised vets’ insistence they should not be treated akin to typical retailers.
Martin Coleman, inquiry chair for the CMA’s market investigation into veterinary services. Image: CMA / GOV.UK
The head of the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation into the companion animal veterinary sector suggested vets’ “additional responsibility” as trusted advisors prompted its remedies around online medicine.
Speaking today (Friday 12 June) at BVA Live, inquiry group chair Martin Coleman defended and explained the CMA’s remedies for the sector in front of a packed theatre.
On the requirement for vets to inform clients they may be able to purchase medicines cheaper online, Mr Coleman admitted the remedy was “not unique, but not usual either”.
He noted vets’ insistence throughout the process not to be treated like a typical retailer and said: “That is absolutely right, but being a trusted clinical advisor does, it seems to us, carry additional responsibility.
“You are doing two things: you are giving that trusted, independent clinical advice, and you are selling products on the back of that.
“That does mean I think that vets are different to Tesco or to Waterstones.”
He suggested due to vets’ trusted status, clients may not question whether they can find medicine cheaper elsewhere, like they might in retail outlets.
He added: “We recognise that this may prompt some practices to think about how medicines fit within their wider business model, but the answer cannot be to preserve a situation in which clients are not aware that they may be paying more than they need to.”
Asked by BVA president Rob Williams about concerns among independent practices they may be disproportionately impacted by the remedies, Mr Coleman said: “I think that these remedies will help independent practices.”
He suggested transparency around ownership and pricing will help clients who would prefer independent practices verify they are using them more easily while price comparisons will also typically be in independents’ favour, adding: “I understand the concern… but there’s scope for reassurance.”
Asked if the CMA would step in if independent practice fears come to pass, he responded: “We keep general oversight of markets and we listen to what people say to us, and if it turns out markets develop in a way that is unanticipated, that will, I’m sure, be brought to our attention, and we will give that thought as to what that means.”
Amid concerns of increased administrative burdens brought on by the remedies, he said the CMA had revised its measures throughout the consultation process, adding: “The aim is a clearer baseline for information, fairness and client confidence, not unnecessary bureaucracy.”
Mr Coleman concluded: “These remedies, which are principally targeted at veterinary businesses, are intended to improve trust and confidence in the sector.
“They will benefit pet owners, but also support individual veterinary professionals, and help pets get the care they need.”