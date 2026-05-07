7 May 2026
Applications are now open for clinicians and charity members to join its board later this year.
Clinicians are being encouraged to put themselves forward to serve as trustees of a leading veterinary sector charity.
Applications are now open to join the 12-member Vetlife board and officials say they are particularly keen to hear from candidates with finance or marketing experience this year.
Current trustee Jo Oakden said it had been a “rewarding and humbling experience” to serve the organisation.
She added: “I feel honoured to be able to have a role as part of the board helping to ensure the sustainability and longevity of the charity to continue to support fellow professionals when they need it most.”
Candidates need to live in the UK and be either a vet or RVN, or a Vetlife member with a strong working knowledge of the professions.
Applicants who are not currently Vetlife members will be expected to join before standing, while active membership or participation in professional disciplinary bodies is considered to be a conflict of interest.
Candidates should be made via the membership section of the Vetlife website before 5pm on 15 June.
Interviews are due to be held remotely on 1 July with successful candidates being formally appointed at the charity’s annual general meeting in London on 10 September.
Any questions about the role or its requirements can be emailed to [email protected]