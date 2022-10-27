27 Oct
The Veterinary Voices Hiking Group has battled the elements to complete the Herriot Way hike to raise funds for veterinary welfare charity Vetlife.
The group gathered on 20 October to tackle the 52-mile circular route through the Yorkshire Dales, which visits many of the places associated with the world-famous vet James Herriot, and – despite persistent rain, fog, drizzle, sun and wind – reached its finish line on 24 October.
On various days, the group had 15 to 20-plus walkers, a mix of both vets and VNs, as well as a pack of well-behaved dogs – running at least three times the length the group walked.
A spokesperson for the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group said: “For many walkers, this hike was a chance to talk, make new friends and connections, and enjoy the great outdoors, as well as a time for reflection on those friends and colleagues who are struggling or who have been sadly lost – a reminder of why fund-raising for Vetlife is so essential, to allow them to carry on their vital work.”
Veterinary Voices Hiking Group, which was founded by RVN Robyn Lowe, and vets Paul Horwood and Danny Chambers to “get the profession out and about”, has been growing well since it was established in January, with the community growing daily and more than 1,000 members sharing their walking or hiking adventures, and charity events.
To join the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group, visit its Facebook page and for more information, or to support or sponsor future events, email veterinaryvoicesuk@gmail.com