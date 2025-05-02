2 May 2025
Mixed views have been expressed after the CMA published its ideas for remedies of veterinary sector.
Image © Prostock-Studio / Adobe Stock
Clinicians, business leaders and animal owners are being urged to have their say on potential reforms of the veterinary sector outlined in a new report.
A consultation process began yesterday (1 May), after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) inquiry group published its ideas for potential remedies.
Meanwhile, a Defra minister has said the Government is “carefully considering” the inquiry’s suggestions.
But while the document has been broadly given a cautious welcome, BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux admitted to unease about some of its ideas.
She said many of the options outlined were “hitting the right note” but was more cautious about its ideas in relation to medicines, price lists, out of hours care and cremation services.
She said: “It’s vital that any measures the CMA presses forward with do not risk undermining the ability of veterinary professionals to do their job or compromise the sustainability of the sector, which could have negative consequences for the welfare of the animals in our care.”
However, the RCVS said it looked forward to working with the authority in delivering reform, arguing that their ideas on regulatory reform were “broadly aligned”.
A statement published on its website added: “Although we note that the CMA has not yet decided whether these remedies will be needed or, if they are, what form they would take, we will take time to read the proposals carefully and respond in detail by the stated deadline of 27 May 2025.
“We would encourage animal owners, veterinary professionals, and practice owners to do the same if they can.”
Elsewhere, in a surprise intervention, animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman expressed support for the inquiry’s work.
She said: “The Government is carefully considering the latest working papers from the CMA to ensure that consumers have access to the highest quality care for their pets at a reasonable cost.”
Meanwhile, the British Veterinary Union said it hoped the new paper would lead to “impactful change”, welcoming the consideration of measures including tighter business regulation and the establishment of a veterinary ombudsman.
But views among some of the sector’s largest care providers appear more mixed, after IVC Evidensia urged the CMA to “conclude its investigation in a timely manner and bring to an end the ongoing uncertainty which has been damaging for our sector, UK veterinary professionals and for investment in the UK”.
Vets for Pets also warned final remedies should support “ongoing investment, innovation and growth”, though it said it backed moves to improve transparency.
However, an analysis paper on the CVS Group, compiled by the investment bank Panmure Liberum, argued that forthcoming CMA analysis on the sector’s profitability would be more significant.
It said: “If the CMA concludes that the industry isn’t making excessive returns then it is harder to argue for some of the proposed medicine pricing remedies set out today.”
Consultation submissions should be emailed to [email protected] by 5pm on 27 May.