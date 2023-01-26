26 Jan
Colleagues are organising a charity ball fund-raiser on 20 May in memory of Stefan Matan, who died suddenly in August 2022.
A group of Vets4Pets practices is rallying together to organise a fund-raising charity ball in memory of a colleague who died suddenly last year.
RVN and joint venture partner at Vets4Pets Eastwood and Vets4Pets Ilkeston Stefan Matan died in August 2022, while on holiday with his family.
In Mr Matan’s memory, his colleagues at Vets4Pets Eastwood, Vets4Pets Ilkeston, and Vets4Pets Kirkby-in-Ashfield are organising a charity ball in May to raise money for veterinary mental health charity Vetlife and childhood bereavement charity Winston’s Wish, which has helped support Mr Matan’s children following his death.
Some of the money raised will also go towards a bench to be placed in Robin Hood’s Bay, so his children have “somewhere to go to remember him”.
In a joint statement, Mr Matan’s colleagues said: “Stefan was an extraordinary veterinary nurse; he was so comfortable in the role and still got excited about the exotic patients that we’d get in that needed his help. He would light up any room with his bright smile, infectious laugh and sharp wit.
“Many of our nurses joined Eastwood Vets4Pets on work experience and, after meeting Stefan, aspired to be just like him, using his masses of knowledge and experience to become the nurses they are today.”
The statement continued: “Since losing Stefan, there is a massive hole in our small team. We miss him deeply and talk about him every day, but it has helped us grow even closer, and we are using our love for Stefan to help others that need help and support, alongside our friends at Kirkby-in-Ashfield and Ilkeston.
“We will never get over losing Stefan and we will never forget him. He was our boss, but he was first and foremost our friend.”
The ball will take place on Saturday 20 May at Derby County Football Club and tickets are available to purchase by emailing stefanmatanfundraiser@hotmail.com
A JustGiving page has also been set up for those who wish to donate in Mr Matan’s memory.