17 Jan
Samantha Double retains responsibility for business’ awarding and end-point assessment organisation functions, qualifications and standards teams, and takes on administrative side of organisation.
An RVN has been appointed to the VetSkill board as director of operations, the awarding organisation has announced.
Samantha Double joined VetSkill in 2018 as part of the senior management team, and was promoted from qualifications manager to programme manager and deputy chief executive in 2021.
In the new role, Mrs Double retains responsibility for VetSkill’s awarding and end-point assessment organisation functions, qualifications and standards teams, with the addition of the administrative side of the business.
About her appointment, Mrs Double said: “I am honoured to have been appointed director of operations for VetSkill and been given the opportunity to sit alongside a creative, driven and committed board of directors.
“It is a privilege to lead our talented senior management team into VetSkill’s next chapter of development and growth, alongside our commitment to excellent customer service.”
Greg Warman, the board chairperson, added: “My fellow directors and I welcome Sam to the board, and we are looking forward to building on past success and expanding our portfolio over the coming years.
“Sam has a proven track record and will continue to support VetSkill in achieving its strategic objectives.”