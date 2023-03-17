17 Mar
Full RCVS accreditation was awarded to the level 3 programme following auditing activity last month.
VetSkill has received full RCVS accreditation of its Level 3 Diploma in Veterinary Nursing (Equine) programme, the awarding organisation has announced.
The news follows recent auditing activity of the level 3 programme and accreditation following ratification from the RCVS Veterinary Nurse Education Committee (VNEC).
The development proceeded to VetSkill’s first equine OSCE event, which saw learners achieve an overall pass rate of 80%, and the organisation expects to imminently certificate successful learners, providing much-needed qualified equine RVNs for the veterinary industry.
VetSkill director Sam Double said: “The VetSkill team has worked extremely hard to meet the RCVS VN Education Standards Framework requirements. It is excellent to see this rewarded in full accreditation for the equine programme.”
VetSkill is an end-point assessment provider offering a range of qualifications and services for centres and training providers across the UK.
More information about VetSkill can be found via its website.