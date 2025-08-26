26 Aug 2025
The body said the register recognises the exceptional clinical knowledge, critical thinking and mastery of skills that nurses with advanced qualifications possess.
VetSkill has launched a new voluntary register for vet nurses with advanced qualifications.
The non-statutory Register for Advanced Veterinary Nursing (AVN), said to be the first of its kind, is available to nurses holding regulated post-registration advanced Level 5 qualifications and above.
The group said it is eager to recognise AVNs and the value they bring to the veterinary profession, and that the register will drive positive change for vet nurses.
Nurses with a VetSkill Level 5 Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing are automatically eligible to join the register, which is also open to those who have completed other industry recognised advanced qualifications such as Veterinary Technician Specialist, RCVS CertAVN and DipAVN.
To indicate their registered status, nurses on the register will receive an exclusive pin badge.
VetSkill’s qualifications manager Leanne Ashford said: “We are delighted to expand our existing registers and be able to formally recognise the valuable contribution advanced veterinary nurses bring to the profession.
“The launch of the VetSkill Register of Advanced Veterinary Nurses signifies a huge step for the profession and rewards the dedication of those who have achieved advanced qualifications post-registration.”
The body’s chief executive, Sam Double, added: “There is currently no register that showcases veterinary nurses with advanced, industry-recognised qualifications, which is not the case for veterinary surgeons.
“VetSkill hopes that in addressing this shortfall it will empower veterinary nurses to drive the profession forward towards the advanced practitioner status afforded to their human nursing counterparts.”
Eligible nurses can apply to join the register at VetSkill’s website.