15 Feb
Recognising receptionists as invaluable in practices to helping spread importance of preventive health initiatives, Virbac has launched a dental care course features, with content tailored to the front of house.
A dental course aimed at front-of-house staff to help in preventive promotion of dental health has been launched by Virbac.
The Virbac Dental Care Course has been created based on the idea that receptionists spending time with clients pre and post–consultation offers an ideal chance to talk about a pet’s dental health.
Around 80% of dogs and 70% of cats develop periodontal disease by the age of three, according to the American Veterinary Dental Association, meaning it is the most common problem affecting dogs and cats.
Working closely with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA), Virbac has launched three webinars covering dental health from a number of angles.
Video one looks at periodontal disease, its stages, and the importance of dental health, with a second video covering active and passive dental home care, the products that are available, and when each should be considered. The third video focuses on dental communication and how to overcome common objections, such as “brushing is too difficult”.
Each webinar has been created as a bite-size video that can be watched on-demand, while still providing useful content.
Dan Johnson, product manager at Virbac, said: “The aim of the webinars is to give receptionists the confidence to proactively discuss dental care with clients, which we know can make a real difference to the health and well-being of the pet.
“The impact of periodontal disease can be severe, both locally and systemically, and practices can see a real benefit from investing in their reception teams.
“By giving their receptionists the knowledge and skills to play a greater role in the client journey, they can make a huge impact in educating clients to improve the level of dental care.”
The courses are available to view via the BVRA website.