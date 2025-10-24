24 Oct 2025
Enforcement officers seeing POM-V products being offered for sale on social media sites – with 609 listings removed since April.
Image: Viktor / Adobe Stock
New fears have been raised that medicines that should only be prescribed by a vet are being sold illegally through social media platforms.
The VMD has vowed to keep tackling the problem after it revealed it had taken down hundreds of suspect posts in recent months.
Senior vets have also urged clinicians and pet owners to be cautious about where medicines are sourced from.
The issue was initially raised during a presentation at BCVA Congress, which heard enforcement officers were seeing POM-V products being offered for sale on sites such as Facebook and TikTok.
The VMD subsequently revealed its officers have already removed 609 listings since the current financial year began in early April – one more than in the whole of 2024-25.
A VMD spokesperson said: “Selling veterinary medicines through social media platforms, such as Facebook or TikTok, is a dangerous practice that risks pet health.
“Our enforcement team will continue to take action to prevent such sales.”
The directorate said it was also working with social media companies to raise awareness of the UK’s medicine regulation and minimise the number of such posts appearing online in the first place.
But the congress also heard there had been a significant increase in the VMD’s workload on suspected counterfeit products, following a public appeal over the sale of faked Frontline flea treatments in June.
Andy Parker, from the VMD’s enforcement unit, said there had been around 20 more reports of similar items since then in a trend he believes is down to increased public awareness of the problem.
He added that a website which is registered outside the UK had been identified as a potential source of fake products.
IVC Evidensia group head of animal welfare, David Martin, argued the revelations showed the importance of vets advising clients to be cautious and to check for signs including prescription requirements, clear contact details and VMD registration as indicators of legitimacy.
He said: “Just as in human health care, there is a black market for illegal and counterfeit products that can put animals at real risk, in some cases causing serious or fatal harm.”
BVA president Rob Williams said it was also recommending owners take extra care when buying products online to reduce the risk of purchasing counterfeit goods.
He added: “We’ve advised that buying medicines from a veterinary practice is one way to be sure that pets are receiving a product that is safe and meets UK standards, and treatment can start at the point of prescription rather than having to wait for a delivery.”
Meanwhile, Mr Parker also sought to reassure BCVA delegates the enforcement unit would address unease about how it handles issues raised by veterinary professionals, amid concerns about a “reporting fatigue” within the cattle and game bird industries. He said the unit would publish a gap analysis showing where further material was needed to pursue complaints, adding: “We’re going to be more transparent with our cases going forward.”