18 Apr
RVN Lucy Costelloe is celebrating a half century working for Park Vet Group, where she starting her career in the veterinary sector as a receptionist in 1973.
A veterinary group is celebrating a “dedicated” and “loyal” RVN who is approaching 50 years in the business ahead of Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
Leicestershire-based RVN Lucy Costelloe began her career at Park Vet Group – now owned by Linnaeus – in 1973 as a receptionist, and is now lead vet nurse at its Saffron Lane practice.
Park Vet Group said that, with VNAM in May, her amazing dedication to animal welfare – and caring for pets across Leicestershire and beyond – is testament to the rewards and job satisfaction of being a veterinary nurse.
When Ms Costelloe first joined the group her role was “very basic”, and included holding the animals, taking payments, answering the phone and cleaning.
Ms Costelloe explained: “We didn’t even have calculators, and I think my salary was £14 a week.
“There was no cat flu, parvovirus or leukaemia vaccines, while we also had very few painkillers for the animals. We didn’t even have a vet bed for the animals to lie on.”
Ms Costelloe’s first qualification was as a registered animal nursing auxiliary (RANA) – now recognised as being a registered veterinary nurse – and believes her biggest professional achievement is obtaining the Linnaeus primary care anaesthetic award.
Ms Costelloe – who has only spent six years away in her half century with Park Vet Group – said: “I enjoy everything at work – the vets, clients, students, other nurses, receptionists, everyone in the team – and, of course, all the lovely animals.
“I’m a people person, an animal person and I even enjoy the cleaning, but most of all, I enjoy learning and never a day goes by without learning.”
Ms Costelloe added: “Every day has a story to tell and I’ve probably seen many clients through several pets, while seeing their children and grandchildren grow. I have seen their heartbreak and joy.
“As for now, it’s wonderful to see the nurses really fulfilling their roles and having the confidence to nurse in the way they’ve been trained.”
Harriet Tims, practice manager at Park Vet Group, said: “Lucy’s dedication and loyalty to Park Vet Group and, more generally, to caring for animals and pets, is inspirational.
“Judging by her continued love and enthusiasm for her job, we all hope she’ll be part of the team for many more years to come.”