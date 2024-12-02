2 Dec
Virtual Purina Pro Plan Vet Nurse Symposium to take place on afternoon of Wednesday 11 December.
Key nutrition topics, client communication and mental well-being will be on the agenda for the Purina Pro Plan Vet Nurse Symposium next week.
The virtual event, taking place on Wednesday 11 December from 2pm to 6:30pm, has been organised to enhance professional development and support daily practice with the aim of improving patient care, strengthening client relationships and streamlining clinic operations.
Speakers will include Cecilia Villaverde, consultant at Expert Pet Nutrition, and Aarti Kathrani, senior lecturer in small animal internal medicine at the RVC. Sessions include:
Expert tips and tricks to help veterinary nurses maintain their emotional resilience and thrive in their demanding roles will also feature, while details of Purina’s in-clinic tools will also be covered.
To register or find out more, visit the Purina Vet Center.