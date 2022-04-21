21 Apr
Yorkshire veterinary nurse will scale world-famous, 52-metre-high attraction tomorrow for Vetlife.
A VN is set to scale new heights as she takes on an Up at The O2 climb to raise awareness and funds for Vetlife.
RVN Faye Goddard, clinical nursing manager at Calder Vets in Dewsbury, will scale the iconic, 52-metre-high London landmark tomorrow (22 April).
Miss Goddard, who is a keen climber, will be among a 30-strong team of vet professionals taking part in the climb in support of Vetlife, which last year responded to 3,390 enquiries for help and support from within the veterinary sector.
Miss Goddard, who is hoping to raise thousands of pounds, said: “I am really excited to take part in this as the experience itself looks like great fun. I climb frequently, but only indoor bouldering or rope climbs, so this will be a whole new challenge for me.
“It’s such a fun idea to climb the outside of The O2 to raise money and awareness for such a good cause like Vetlife.”
Miss Goddard added: “Vetlife is an amazing charity that offers such a great support network for all members of the veterinary profession. It offers valuable help and support for serious concerns like emotional, health or financial difficulties.”
For those who would like to donate, Miss Goddard and her fellow Vetlife climbers have set up their own JustGiving page.