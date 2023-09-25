25 Sept
The document is the latest released as part of a project aiming to promote increased diversity.
Leaders of an initiative that seeks to promote greater diversity within the veterinary nursing profession have published their latest guidance, related to religious beliefs.
The VN Futures Diversity, Inclusivity and Widening Participation Working Group (DIWP) has described the project as “a massive step forward”.
The free materials are intended to offer practical ways of accommodating both beliefs and clothing associated with them within veterinary workplaces.
VN Futures project lead Jill Macdonald said: “The publication of our religious clothing document is a massive step forward in helping to make sure that everybody not only feels included as valuable members of the veterinary team, but inherently respected for who they are as individuals.”
The guidance follows earlier work in areas including menopause awareness, the inclusion of staff with hearing difficulties, flexible working and career changes following the launch of the DIWP two years ago.
The group said the materials build on similar work carried out by the RCVS Diversity and Inclusion Working Group and the Veterinary School’s Council BAME Student Support group.
DIWP chair and BVNA senior vice-president Alex Taylor said she was “proud” the group had developed the document.
She added: “Not only will it provide reliable and useful advice about religious clothing and beliefs for educators, trainers and employers of veterinary nurses, but it will also help demonstrate that the veterinary nursing profession is open to people from all backgrounds, and everyone is valued in a supportive workplace environment.”
The guidance is available here.