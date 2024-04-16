16 Apr
Sector being urged to support the annual Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month, which celebrates 20 years this May.
Veterinary nursing is “standing taller than ever” as the profession gears up for its biggest annual celebration, the BVNA president has said.
Progression is the theme of May’s Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM), which marks its 20th anniversary this year, and the association’s activities this time around will include reflections from a number of professionals who have been in the sector for two decades or more.
Nurses are now being encouraged to play their part in the campaign that association president Lyndsay Hughes said she was “really excited” to launch.
“However, BVNA also recognises there is still work to do, and especially so when it comes to raising awareness among the public.
“We absolutely recognise that it’s currently a challenging time for the veterinary profession – but we also fundamentally believe that veterinary nurses deserve to be championed.
“We’re continuing to push for protection of the ‘veterinary nurse’ title, and this is why it is so important to support VNAM in any way you can. Spread the word to as many people as possible about our incredible skill set, and the care we’re able to provide – whether to patients, clients or to each other.”
The association is also running its regular VNAM competition on the theme of “Your #VNAM2024, your way”. Two winners and two runners-up will be selected – each winning a prize worth either £100 or £50.
To enter, participants, which can be individuals working in any role within the sector, nursing or workplace teams, are asked to submit evidence of any activities they take part in during May to raise public awareness of the profession.
Submissions should be made by 31 May – more information about this year’s VNAM competition is available at the BVNA website.