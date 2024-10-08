8 Oct
BVNA’s annual conference will be returning to Telford this week from 11 to 13 October.
This year, the BVNA theme set by president Lyndsay Hughes has been “progression” and much of the conference programme reflects what this looks like to nurses and what could be achieved in the future.
A discussion panel session set to talk about the future of VN regulation will take place on Saturday 12 October from 1:45pm to 2:45pm in the “in conversation” stream where delegates will be asked to consider what could regulation look like for veterinary nurses with a new Veterinary Surgeons Act.
VN Times editor Lacey Pitcher will also be present at conference where, along with attending sessions, she will be speaking and presenting VN Happy Hour Live on Friday at 4:30pm in the exhibition hall.
Delegates can expect live giveaways throughout the three-day conference and will need to keep their eyes on the VN Times social platform stories for multiple chances to win.
Book tickets for BVNA congress here.