30 Jan
Students, staff and trainers can access the new resources being offered by VetSkill.
A Cambridgeshire-based VN training provider has unveiled a new health and well-being hub to offer support to both professionals and students.
The VetSkill project follows the launch of its website last summer and aims to help students plotting a new career path, training providers looking for resources or employees needing support.
The firm, which is based in Huntingdon, said: “We all face different challenges daily and require various support levels and approaches; what works for one may not for another.”
The new hub will include a number of helpful features:
Operations director Samantha Double said: “It is essential to ensure appropriate signposting and resources for mental health and well-being support, and by doing so VetSkill hopes to add an additional layer to the information available to our website users.”