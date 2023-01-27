27 Jan
Talented vet nurse Emma Hughes created a series of pet portraits, which feature prominently at Ash Tree Vets’ new site at Kibworth, Leicestershire.
A creative veterinary nurse has used her artistic talents to add a personal touch to a new £1 million Leicestershire practice.
RVN and artist Emma Hughes, of Ash Tree Vets, has created a series of pet portraits after rediscovering her childhood love for art during the COVID-19 pandemic. The portraits now take pride of place at the practice’s new site in Kibworth.
The Ash Tree Vets team relocated to the state-of-the-art new premises in Wistow Road in January, following a huge refurbishment project.
Miss Hughes’ portraits feature a cat, two dogs, and a poignant black and white illustration of a hand holding a dog’s paw, which has been placed in the practice’s dedicated bereavement room.
Miss Hughes said: “When lockdown hit and I was bored, I realised I had lots of art supplies in my house and picked it up again. It is so good for mental health and well-being to have a lovely mindful task. It is really good to get lost in a project you are working on.
“I have done pieces for friends and family as presents before, but this was my first official commission. To have been able to have that input to the new practice is lovely. It makes me smile every time I go into the reception area and see my art on the walls.
“The new practice has been such a huge project. It is great to have it finished and it is lovely to work here.”
Miss Hughes – who works across Ash Tree Vets’ practices, which include Desborough and Market Harborough along with the Kibworth site – said there had been lots of positive feedback for the practice and she hopes to be able accept more commissions in the future.