28 Apr 2025
Team from Paragon Veterinary Group due to kick start initiative by attending annual charity walk near Carlisle on 30 April.
Nurses from Paragon are conducting free pet checks at a popular Cumbrian dog walk.
A team of VNs from a Cumbrian independent practice are hitting the road to offer free pet health checks and advice to pet owners.
The team from Paragon Veterinary Group will advise on weight management, do a body condition score of pets, offer dietary advice, do dental checks and share tailored exercise advice for dogs as part of the initiative.
They are kicking off by attending the annual charity walk at Watchtree Nature Reserve near Carlisle on 30 April.
Paragon’s head VN Karen Macdonald said: “We are really excited to get out and about, meeting local animal lovers and sharing our knowledge.
“Pet owners, and anyone thinking of getting a pet, can stop and chat with us and ask questions.
“Many common health problems, including some which are serious, arise from weight and dental issues. My important message for pet owners is that with the right guidance these health issues can be minimised or avoided entirely, keeping [pets] happy and healthy.”
The VNs will be publicising future free pet check roadshows via social media.