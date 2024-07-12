12 Jul
Practising nurses are being encouraged to take part in interviews, which academics hope will lead to improvements in mental health training for both current and future professionals.
Veterinary nurses are being invited to share their experiences in a research project that aims to find ways of improving mental health within the workforce.
Academics from Leeds Beckett University received the RCVS Mind Matters Sarah Brown Mental Health Research Grant last year to support their work examining how the topic is integrated into student training programmes.
The project has already explored the content that is currently available within accrediting veterinary nursing courses.
But now, the researchers are looking to work with practising VNs to help with the development of evidence-based recommendations to improve teaching on the subject.
Dr Jackie Hargreaves, who is leading the project with Faye Didymus, thanked all those who have already supported their work during its initial phases.
Dr Hargreaves said: “As part of our project, we would love to know more about current VN experiences of mental health in the workforce, and how mental health could be integrated into the curriculum of degrees and diplomas.
“This will include an interview, lasting approximately 60 minutes, about confidence in their practical skills, coping with work stress, and discussion about how to prepare students for the workplace.
“We are seeking VNs who are currently working in practice who have thoughts and ideas about how to further integrate mental health into the veterinary nursing curriculum.
“There is currently little research in this area, and we hope that the outcomes of our project will make a real tangible difference to the mental health and well-being of veterinary nurses both throughout their studies and in the long term when they enter the workforce.”
Further information about the interview process is available via email to j.hargreaves@leedsbeckett.ac.uk or research assistant Jen Rawson via jennifer.rawson@leedsbeckett.ac.uk. Interview recruitment will end on 7 September.