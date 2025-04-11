11 Apr 2025
A leading veterinary charity has encouraged practice staff and supporters to take part in a fund-raising walk in north-east England next month.
The Northumberland Vetlife Day Hike will take place on 9 and 10 May and cover up to 30km of the county’s coast each day, though participants can opt to walk shorter distances if they prefer.
The appeal for volunteers to take part comes just weeks after the charity revealed it had received almost 5,000 individual contacts in a year for the first time in 2024.
The total of 5,111 was up more than 26% on the previous year, and officials estimate demand for its services has doubled in the past five years.
The charity hopes each participant in the walk can raise a target of £365 to support the helpline in recognition of its year-round service, though it stressed fund-raising was not mandatory to take part.
Vetlife trustees and keen hikers Robyn Lowe and Paul Horwood will lead the walk, which has been organised in collaboration with the Veterinary Voices Hiking Group, which boasts more than 2,000 members on Facebook.
Mrs Lowe said: “The Northumberland hike is more than just a walk – it’s about coming together as a community, supporting one another, and embracing the mental health benefits of being in nature.
“We hope to see as many people as possible join us, not only to enjoy the experience but to help us continue Vetlife’s essential work.”
Anyone interested in taking part can register via email to [email protected]
The Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day on 0303 040 2551 or anonymous email via its website.