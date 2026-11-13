13 Nov 2026
Parkside Vets colleagues walked in memory of vet Catherine Macleod and to support vet nurse Freya Buwert.
The Parkside Vets team raised more than £2,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
An Angus vet team has raised more than £2,000 for charity after completing a 13-mile walk in memory of a colleague who died last year.
Having initially set a target of £1,000, Parkside Vets colleagues raised £2,142 for Breast Cancer Now, donning pink and walking from their Barnhill surgery to their Arbroath branch.
They took on the challenge in memory of Catherine Macleod, who worked at the Arbroath branch.
The walk was organised by Barnhill practice veterinary nurse Freya Buwert, who recently received the all-clear having been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024.
Mrs Buwert said: “A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every nine minutes and, as a female-dominated profession, our practice has been impacted by breast cancer more than once in recent years.
“The walk wasn’t just about raising funds, although that was really important. It was also about raising awareness and encouraging women to check themselves.
“When I first found out I had cancer, I was very shocked. Catherine was going through cancer at the time too, and I saw how amazing she was. We wanted to remember her on our walk.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to receive donations. VetPartners will boost the fund-raising total by contributing an additional 20% to the amount raised.